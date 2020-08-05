After the resounding success of the drama-thriller, The Test Case which kept the audience on the edge of their seats, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are all set to take the viewers on a roller-coaster ride yet again with the much-awaited second season of the show.

Touted as one of the most appreciated and popular shows on ALTBalaji, the first season featured Nimrat Kaur in the titular role of Captain Shikha Sharma. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and Vinay Waikul, the series follows the first woman in a combat role in the army, who aims to serve the nation by excelling in the male-dominated military spectrum. The show also stars Juhi Chawla, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev, and Anup Soni among others.

The makers announced the second season as an ode to the Indian Army and the relentless service they provide to the nation. The second season promises to be bigger, better, and edgier than the first one. Set in the paradise of India, Kashmir, it will be a classic story of a woman’s relentless search for a man whom she has to hunt, or else she will not be able to ﬁnd redemption. It is a story of belief, loyalty, espionage, and guerrilla warfare.

Like the first season, The Test Case 2 revolves around a woman officer’s journey to prove that she can stand head-to-head in a conflict and combat zone and take on the enemy. And at no point in the mission, will she step back, develop weak knees or crack under pressure.

Produced by the Juggernaut Productions and written by Sagar Pandya, the filming for The Test Case 2 will soon begin!

