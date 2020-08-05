Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.08.2020 | 12:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Salman Khan’s extended cameo in Guns Of North has now become full-fledged role

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Touted to be the biggest action drama in making, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Mulshi Pattern Hindi remake titled Guns Of North will see the face-off gangster-cop. The superstar has been chalking out his upcoming schedule in order to resume work once the situation seems stable enough. At first, it was reported that Salman will have an extended cameo just like the original film which will be just 20 minutes of the appearance.

Salman Khan’s extended cameo in Guns Of North has now become full-fledged role

Since the script has been reworked, the extended cameo has now become a full-fledged role.  According to the reports, the script was rewritten to focus on the confrontation between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. Salman now has almost 50-55 days of schedule. The makers plan to shoot for 90 days.

Earlier, it was reported that the story will be set up in Punjab, featuring Sharma as a dreaded Jat gangster. A big-scale film, makers have been working on Guns of North since January 2019 and the shoot was expected to kick-start in April 2020. However, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the project has been stalled and is expected to start once the situation is better.

Guns Of North will release in five different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Oriya.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 to be directed by Maneesh Sharma?

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Aaditya Thackeray…

Akshay Kumar on why he decided to resume…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea…

“21 Years of working would not have happened…

On Rakshabandhan, Sonu Sood promises to help…

Ram Gopal Varma announces film titled 'Arnab…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification