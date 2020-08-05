Touted to be the biggest action drama in making, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Mulshi Pattern Hindi remake titled Guns Of North will see the face-off gangster-cop. The superstar has been chalking out his upcoming schedule in order to resume work once the situation seems stable enough. At first, it was reported that Salman will have an extended cameo just like the original film which will be just 20 minutes of the appearance.

Since the script has been reworked, the extended cameo has now become a full-fledged role. According to the reports, the script was rewritten to focus on the confrontation between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. Salman now has almost 50-55 days of schedule. The makers plan to shoot for 90 days.

Earlier, it was reported that the story will be set up in Punjab, featuring Sharma as a dreaded Jat gangster. A big-scale film, makers have been working on Guns of North since January 2019 and the shoot was expected to kick-start in April 2020. However, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the project has been stalled and is expected to start once the situation is better.

Guns Of North will release in five different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Oriya.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.