Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again on Independence Day 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again on Independence Day 2024

On Monday, Allu Arjun confirmed that his much-anticipated film, Pushpa 2, will be released on Independence Day 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a clash of titans, the much-anticipated Independence Day of 2024 is set to witness a clash of two powerhouse films that promise to enthral audiences worldwide. Allu Arjun, the Tollywood sensation, is returning with Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. This highly awaited film also features the talented Rashmika Mandanna. Fans can mark their calendars for the grand release of Pushpa 2 on August 15, 2024.

For the unversed, Pushpa: The Rise garnered immense acclaim, even securing the National Award for Best Actor and Best Music Director. The sequel promises to take the exhilaration to greater heights, setting the stage for an action-packed cinematic experience.

On the same day, Bollywood's beloved Singham, Ajay Devgn, will roar back onto the silver screen with Singham Again. Directed by the master of high-octane entertainment, Rohit Shetty, this film marks the third instalment in the blockbuster Singham franchise. Readers may recall that in August, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Ajay Devgn’s sister in the upcoming flick.

As the clash between Pushpa 2 and Singham Again unfolds on Independence Day 2024, cinema enthusiasts can look forward to a cinematic showdown that promises thrills, action, and entertainment galore.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal backs out of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again due to date clash with Chhava

More Pages: Pushpa 2 - The Rule Box Office Collection

