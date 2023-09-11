While Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been winning hearts with their off-screen chemistry, the couple is all set to showcase their onscreen love too. In March this year, we at Bollywood Hungama had reported that the couple might soon be coming together for an unusual romantic comedy and now the two of them being snapped together on the sets of a film seems to have reconfirmed our reports.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on the sets of a film together spark rumours of their collaboration

Speculations are rife in the tinsel town about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently being snapped by the paparazzi at an undisclosed shoot location in Mumbai. While usually, the paps catch the couple on their way to their date nights, movie nights, award functions airports, among other public appearances, seeing the duo near a film set has added to these rumours and anticipation.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s last on-screen collaboration in the critically acclaimed film, Shershaah, left audiences wanting for more, and SidKiara fans have been eagerly awaiting a reunion ever since. While there has been no official confirmation regarding the project, insiders suggest that the real-life couple could soon be a part of another interesting cinematic journey.



Speaking about their upcoming venture, although there hasn’t been much revealed, a source close to Bollywood Hungama had earlier opened up about it being produced by their mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. “The script has been locked by Sid and much like Shershaah, it’s he who approached Karan to get the movie rolling. This is a fun entertainer with a quirky touch to it and not emotional like Shershaah because Sid believes people want to see him and Kiara in a happy film,” the source had added. However, the title and the rest of the crew continue to stay under wraps.

