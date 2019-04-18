Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan reacts to allegations made by Rangoli Chandel about Mahesh Bhatt throwing a chappal at Kangana Ranaut

After calling out Bollywood and Alia Bhatt for not speaking up about political issues, Kangana Ranaut yet again accused the actress of giving a mediocre performance in Gully Boy and later, her sister called out her for having a British citizenship. Followed by that, Soni Razdan reacted to being called out for being a foreigner with a non-Indian citizenship and spreading hatred, which further led to a Twitter war with Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel. When the latter during the Twitter war accused Mahesh Bhatt of throwing chappal towards Kangana Ranaut, here’s how Soni Razdan reacted to it.

If recent reports are to be believed, Soni Razdan was asked about these allegations made by Rangoli Chandel on Twitter. To the same, she responded by maintaining that she would like to stay away from this madness. It seems that Soni too decided to take the high road like her daughter Alia Bhatt. For the uninitiated, Rangoli Chandel, in a series of tweets, had accused Mahesh Bhatt of throwing a chappal at Kangana Ranaut during the premiere of Woh Lahme and Rangoli expressed her anger towards the filmmaker for making the then 19 year old actress cry for the whole night:

Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house….(contd) @Soni_Razdan https://t.co/SD22ztrQ29 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

(Contd)…. please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office….. (contd) @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

…. but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night …. and she was just 19years old . @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

On the other hand, coming to the accusations made by Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt recently reacted to the same during Kalank promotions. The actress had maintained that she would like to remember the appreciation that came her way from Kangana after her performance in Raazi. On the other hand, she added that the comments made by Kangana regarding Gully Boy will only make her to strive harder in future performances. On the other hand, Soni Razdan has deleted her earlier tweets regarding being a British citizenship.