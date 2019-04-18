Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.04.2019 | 3:41 PM IST

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan reacts to allegations made by Rangoli Chandel about Mahesh Bhatt throwing a chappal at Kangana Ranaut

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After calling out Bollywood and Alia Bhatt for not speaking up about political issues, Kangana Ranaut yet again accused the actress of giving a mediocre performance in Gully Boy and later, her sister called out her for having a British citizenship. Followed by that, Soni Razdan reacted to being called out for being a foreigner with a non-Indian citizenship and spreading hatred, which further led to a Twitter war with Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel. When the latter during the Twitter war accused Mahesh Bhatt of throwing chappal towards Kangana Ranaut, here’s how Soni Razdan reacted to it.

If recent reports are to be believed, Soni Razdan was asked about these allegations made by Rangoli Chandel on Twitter. To the same, she responded by maintaining that she would like to stay away from this madness. It seems that Soni too decided to take the high road like her daughter Alia Bhatt. For the uninitiated, Rangoli Chandel, in a series of tweets, had accused Mahesh Bhatt of throwing a chappal at Kangana Ranaut during the premiere of Woh Lahme and Rangoli expressed her anger towards the filmmaker for making the then 19 year old actress cry for the whole night:

On the other hand, coming to the accusations made by Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt recently reacted to the same during Kalank promotions.  The actress had maintained that she would like to remember the appreciation that came her way from Kangana after her performance in Raazi. On the other hand, she added that the comments made by Kangana regarding Gully Boy will only make her to strive harder in future performances. On the other hand, Soni Razdan has deleted her earlier tweets regarding being a British citizenship.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan as ‘Non – Indians’ spreading HATRED

