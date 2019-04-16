Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan as ‘Non – Indians’ spreading HATRED

Once again, Alia Bhatt is seeing herself in the headlines. And this time the actress is getting slammed by Kangana Ranaut‘s sister Rangoli Chandel. Rangoli took to Twitter to slam Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan and hinted at their British citizenship. In a tweet, Rangoli shared an article about the citizenship and wrote, “These non-Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations.”

Both Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan have British passports and can’t vote in the elections. Alia even said recently she can’t vote due to her passport. After her tweet, some started trolling Soni Razdan and even told her to get lost. Soni Razdan gave a befitting reply to the troll and wrote, “Urging people to vote against hate has nothing to do with citizenship and everything to do with being a human being. We are all human beings first and citizens of the world we live in. Secularism and democratic principles are values and it’s those that I stand for. #VoteOutHate.”

Soni Razdan further wrote, “I do actually. My father is Indian. Lived in India since I was 3 months old. Pay taxes. Hold an Overseas Citizen of India card. If my hard earned income is good enough to be used to better this nation then I have a right to voice my opinions too. #VoteOutHate.”

The discussion around the voting began when some names of celebrities were revealed that they can’t vote due to their citizenship.

