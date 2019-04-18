Choreographer Bosco Martis to make India’s first dance-horror film

Ace choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis recently announced his directorial debut, a Zee Studios in-house production. “As a choreographer, I wanted explore my skills in the dancing world by without trying to attempt a film on the lines of Step Up. So I came up with the concept of a dance-based horror-comedy. It sets the platform to create something magical,” said Bosco who is working on the screenplay with a team of writers. He goes on to add that not many people globally are aware about the genre. “The only thing anybody can recollect is Michael Jackson’s music video, ‘Thriller’. We are still working on the film and will have something interesting to offer as the attempt is to create a unique experience for the audience,” he informed.

India’s first dance-horror with dollops of comedy, the film is going to be mounted on a big scale, as confirmed by the studio. Confirming the news, Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said, “We are super excited to make the film with this unique, never-done-before genre in India. It’s a delight to partner with Bosco, not only to direct the film, but also as a judge on our iconic show Dance India Dance”.

Bosco will also be making the dreams of a few participants, chosen from thousands across the country, come true by giving an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feature in his upcoming film. The said film is currently being developed, and will begin casting soon but Bosco promises that there will be an A-lister. He added that the film will go on floors in the second half of the year.