Khel: Director Rumi Jaffery is excited to work with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in this thriller

Writer Rumi Jaffrey is gung-ho about his proposed thriller Khel where he gets to direct Amitabh Bachchan again. “And that too in a thriller. We all know what magic Bachchan Saab’s thriller Badla has created at the box office. I hadn’t planned the timing to coincide with the success of Badla. But this is the best time to make another thriller with Bachchan Saab. And to add Emraan Hashmi to the thriller with Bachchan Saab is chemistry at its most effective,” says Rumi excitedly.

Sharing his excitement every step along the way is Mr Bachchan who has pitched his enthusiasm to match his director’s level. Says Rumi, “From the moment Bachchan Saab agreed to be on board he has taken a keen interest in the project. I consider myself very lucky to have him in my film. It is every filmmaker’s dream to work with him. My challenge was to do something with him that he hadn’t done before. I think I’ve come up with a plot that will feature Bachchan Saab like never before.”

The film would also star Rhea Chakraborty. “But she is not paired with Emraan Hashmi. Yeh hero-heroine wali picture nahin hai,” explains Rumi.

