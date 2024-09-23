The buzz surrounding Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s Jigra has been palpable ever since its teaser trailer offered a glimpse into its thrilling plot. According to a report by PinkVilla, the official trailer for Jigra will be released on September 26. This release date has been carefully chosen to maximize audience engagement ahead of the film’s debut during the Dussehra festival.

Stars Tease Upcoming Trailer

On September 23, the film’s lead actors, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, took to Instagram to build excitement for the upcoming trailer. They shared photos of themselves holding flowers, a nod to the film's use of the classic song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka. The accompanying caption read: “Phoolon ka taaro ka, sabka kehna hai #JigraTrailer ab jald hi aa raha hai (Flowers and stars, everyone is saying that #JigraTrailer is coming soon). #Jigra in cinemas 11th October.”

About the Film

Jigra is an action-packed prison-break thriller directed by Vasan Bala and written by Debashish Irengbam and Bala. Alia Bhatt stars as Satya, a determined sister who goes to great lengths to rescue her brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. Manoj Pahwa is also featured in a significant role.

The film's music has already created a stir, with the powerful track ‘Chal Kudiye’ marking the reunion of Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. The song, composed by Manpreet Singh and written by Harmanjeet Singh, is a highlight of the soundtrack. Additionally, a recreated version of the song ‘Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka’ is part of the teaser trailer, with Vedang Raina lending his voice to the track.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. The film is set to be released in cinemas on October 11, 2024.

