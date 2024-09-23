Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, two of Bollywood's most iconic actresses, are set to take the global fashion stage as representatives of L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week 2024. The much-anticipated event will unfold at the Place de l’Opéra, with the duo scheduled to appear tonight at 12:30 am IST.

Alia Bhatt’s Global Debut with L'Oréal Paris

Alia Bhatt, the newly appointed Global Brand Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, is all set to make her debut at Paris Fashion Week, marking a significant milestone in her career. Fans are eagerly awaiting her appearance, as this debut not only celebrates her rising international influence but also highlights her representation of Indian talent on the global fashion stage.

Joining Bhatt and Bachchan are an array of international celebrities, making the 2024 edition of Paris Fashion Week one of the most diverse and inclusive ever. Alongside the Bollywood stars, French actress Leïla Bekhti, Paralympic ski champion Marie Bochet, and supermodel Cindy Bruna will also walk the runway. The event will further feature notable personalities like award-winning actress Viola Davis, legendary Hollywood icon Jane Fonda, and top model Kendall Jenner.

The diversity on the runway continues with appearances from Ethiopian supermodel Liya Kebede, American actress Aja Naomi King, businesswoman Eva Longoria, and Italian Paralympic athlete Bebe Vio. Each brings a unique style and story, contributing to the celebration of inclusivity that has come to define Paris Fashion Week.

