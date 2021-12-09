comscore

Alia Bhatt talks about the brief clash between RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the pan-Indian magnum opus RRR directed by SS Rajamouli.  The film is all set to release in theatres on January 7, 2022. Towards the end of September, when the Maharashtra government had announced the reopening of theaters, the makers of the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi revealed that their film would be releasing on January 6, 2022. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is headlined by Alia Bhatt. However, by mid-November, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi averted a clash with RRR by postponing the release of their film.

Alia Bhatt talks about the brief clash between RRR and Gangubai Kathiwadi

At the trailer launch event of RRR on Thursday, Alia spoke about her thoughts when both her films were about to clash at the box office. "SS Rajamouli is who he is because of his mind. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is who he is because of his mind and his understanding of cinema. It's nothing for me to worry about. Even at that moment, I was like ‘kya hi hoga’ (What will happen?). It will be Alia vs Alia, Ajay vs Ajay because he is there in Gangubai as well. Eventually, it is not happening that way. Gangubai Kathiawadi is releasing on the 18th of Feb. Jayantilal (Gada) is also part of both,” she said.

Interrupting her, producer Jayantilal Gada teasingly said, "Can we also say that she has done a great job in the film and asked to shift the date of the film?"

Responding to it, Alia said, "I have not done anything. Dates are handled by producers and directors. I just follow. I am just an actor."

RRR hits the big screens on January 7 while Gangubai Kathiawadi will be releasing on February 18, 2022.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

