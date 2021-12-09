comscore

NCT’s Jaehyun and Lee Hyun Wook’s drama remake of Bungee Jumping Of Their Own cancels production

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The production of the drama remake of the 2001 film Bungee Jumping of Their Own has been cancelled. On December 9, as reported by Korean tabloid soompi, Kakao Entertainment announced that production has been cancelled. The company explained, “In the process of preparing for production, the scenario writer of the original film expressed concerns.”

Back in November 2021, it was revealed that NCT group member Jaehyun will be playing the role of Im Hyun Bin for a drama, while Lee Hyun Wook was confirmed to play Seo In Woo.

Kakao Entertainment continued, “All rights for derivative works including remakes belong to the production company (Choice Cut), so there are no issues with carrying out production. However, after extensive discussion, the final decision was made to suspend production in respect of the writer’s opinions.”

Bungee Jumping of Their Own is originally a film about high school teacher Seo In Woo (Lee Byung Hun) who is struggling to overcome the death of his girlfriend In Tae Hee (Lee Eun Joo). The movie follows the story of what happens when he meets a male student named Im Hyun Bin (Yeo Hyun Soo) who acts just like In Tae Hee.

Also Read: Parasite star Song Kang Ho re-teams with filmmaker Kim Jee Woon for the fifth time for Cobweb

