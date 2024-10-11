The Rajasthan High Court has stepped in to lift the stay order issued by a lower court on the release of Alia Bhatt's Jigra in Jodhpur. This ruling follows a Commercial Court in Jaipur that had halted the film's release due to a trademark violation complaint filed by a petitioner. As a result of the court's decision, the movie is now set to be released on Friday, October 11.

A bench of Justices Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Munnuri Laxman expressed their preliminary belief that the film's title does not infringe on Bhallaram Choudhary’s trademark rights. They noted, “Moreover, the appellant is not trading in the name of Jigra, rather it is M/s. Dharma Production Private Limited. Thus, the goods and services rendered by Dharma Production Private Limited by naming a movie as Jigra cannot be said to be an infringement of trademark laws.” The court also mentioned that if any violation occurred, it could provide monetary compensation or other suitable remedies, emphasizing that the petitioner should not incur financial losses by blocking the film’s release on October 11.

Choudhary has requested a stay on the release of Jigra, claiming trademark infringement. In his petition, he stated that he operates an online class named Jigra and secured a trademark for it under The Trade Marks Act, 1999, in September 2023. This trademark is categorized under Class 41, which covers education, entertainment, and training services. Dharma countered that the petitioner is not involved in any trade related to goods or services that would violate the Trade Marks Act through the production of the film.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, Jigra tells the story of a sister who goes to great lengths to protect her brother. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is set to be released in theaters on October 11.

