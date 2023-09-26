comscore
Last Updated 26.09.2023 | 12:14 PM IST

Alia Bhatt to star in and co-produce Vasan Bala's Jigra with Karan Johar; set to release on September 27, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Alia Bhatt to star in and co-produce Vasan Bala’s Jigra with Karan Johar; set to release on September 27, 2024

While the plot of the film is kept under wraps, the reading sessions reportedly began in August and the plan is to go on floors soon.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt has announced her next film with Vasan Bala. Reuniting with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions, the actress is set to co-produce the movie under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Titled Jigra, the film is set to release in theatres on September 27, 2024.

Dharma Productions took to social media to make the announcement on Tuesday. The tweet read, "@aliaa08 is back to put up a courageous fight like no other for her #Jigra! JIGRA, directed by Vasan Bala - releasing in cinemas on 27th September 2024." Along with the announcement, the production house released a video as well.

Following the announcement, Alia Bhatt took to social media to pen a note about her second production after last year's Darlings which was co-produced with Red Chillies Entertainment. She wrote, "Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024."

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ???? (@aliaabhatt)

While the plot of the film is kept under wraps, the reading sessions reportedly began in August and the plan is to go on floors soon. With Jigra, Alia Bhatt collaborates with Karan Johar for the 12th time. She made her debut with Student of the Year under Karan's direction and banner.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has also signed YRF's spy movie, a standalone project starring alongside Sharvari Wagh. The film is yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's choice of a neon green top at Gucci's SS24 show effortlessly embodies the essence of casual chic

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

