Yash Raj Films is set to drop Tiger Ka Message, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3, tomorrow at 11 am! This marks the start of the Tiger 3 promotional campaign as the film sets its eyes on the big Diwali release window.

Tiger 3: Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Ka Message’ to drop at 11 am tomorrow on birth anniversary of Yash Chopra

Interestingly, tomorrow is YRF’s Foundation Day, the birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. His son, Aditya Chopra is building the YRF Spy Universe brick by brick and Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif, is the next big one from this franchise. Tiger Ka Message video will have Salman Khan as the agent Tiger deliver an important message.

It is learnt that the video will be 1 minute 46 seconds long and it has been certified with U/A. More importantly, it will feature Salman Khan as Tiger for the third time. Sharing more info about the video, a source had said, “This video is a prelude to the trailer of Tiger 3. It will have Salman Khan as the agent Tiger deliver an important message. Salman is the OG of the YRF Spy Universe who played a very crucial role in shaping how big the franchise has become today and all eyes on Tiger 3 to reveal the next series of events from the YRF Spy Universe.”

Tiger 3 has been directed by Maneesh Sharma.

