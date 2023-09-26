The highly anticipated Animal is already garnering ample attention for its intense action and violent action sequences. The brief teaser of Ranbir Kapoor fighting with goons have already been receiving rave reviews from action lovers and now adding to the same, makers have been unveiling the looks of other interesting characters from this world of gangster war. After the poster of Anil Kapoor as Ranbir’s father, the next character poster which was unveiled was of Bobby Deol – the villain of this underworld.

The poster, which was unveiled on September 26, features Bobby Deol in a well-suited avatar. However, the face is covered with blood splashes and it looks that the antagonist of the gangster world has unleashed the ‘Animal’ within. A source close to the actor opened up about his first look saying, “Bobby Deol is the enemy to Animal. He embodies a character who is both fire and calm, a juxtaposition that adds depth to his portrayal. Bobby Deol's fierce personality radiates through the new poster making him a formidable adversary for the film's protagonist. With his presence and intensity, he will be elevating the tension and drama.”

Although the makers and the actors have been maintaining silence on the film, it looks that the action entertainer is set against a backdrop filled with bloodshed, gore, and violence. Ranbir Kapoor fans are also eagerly waiting to see their favourite star in a never-seen-before avatar. On the other hand, they are also excited to see his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna, since this will mark the first collaboration together.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. While the teaser is expected to release on September 28, the film will be released worldwide on December 1, 2023 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

