Sonakshi Sinha was in the news extensively last month after she got married to her long-time boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal. As expected, her wedding bash was a star-studded one and it kept the social media buzzing. A month before, in May, Sonakshi again hogged the limelight with the acclaim she received for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand web series, Heeramandi. And it seems like if all goes well, Sonakshi Sinha will also be the talking point in the month of July. Kakuda is her first release after marriage and her co-star Saqib Saleem, in an interview, shared some interesting information.

Saqib Saleem reveals that Sonakshi Sinha featured in a song in the Salman Khan-starrer Race 3: “It never made it to the final cut”

Saqib Saleem revealed that Kakuda was not her first film with Sonakshi Sinha. She had shot for a special dance number for the multi-starrer Race 3 (2018). However, it was axed by the makers.

Saqib Saleem told Mid-Day, “Technically, this is the first time we are sharing screen space, but we had done a song together for Race 3 that never made it to the final cut.” Interestingly, Bollywood Hungama, way back in March 2018, was the first one to break the news that Sonakshi will feature in a song in Race 3. As per our report, the grand number was filmed in the Middle East.

Saqib further said, “Sonakshi is a no-frills actor. She comes on set, performs the minute you say action, and when pack-up is called, she sits in her car and goes back home. She is the most professional actor I have come across. I have tremendous respect for her, even more now that I have worked with her.”

Besides Saqib Saleem and Sonakshi Sinha, Kakuda also stars Riteish Deshmukh. While Sonakshi plays Saqib’s fiancée, Riteish essays the role of a ghost hunter. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya (2024) fame, Kakuda will be released directly on Zee5 on July 12.

