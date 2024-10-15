Entrepreneur-actress Mouni Roy has left a huge impact during London Fashion Week 2025! She recorded a $1 million media impact value (MIV), as per a post by Launchmetrics. Roy became one of the top voices of the event, amplifying the event's reach and bringing brands to the forefront. MIV enables brands to assign a financial value to each post, interaction, and article, helping them assess their impact and evaluate the effectiveness of their brand and marketing collaborations, as well as competitor activities. By tracking mentions and partnerships across various channels—including print, media, social media, and individual influencers worldwide—MIV provides a comprehensive view of brand performance.

Mouni Roy achieves $1 million media impact at London Fashion Week 2025

Mouni, who was the only Indian celebrity at the much-celebrated event, led the list, which also included personalities such as Hu Bing, Diamonte Harper, Declan Rice, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. With $1 million MIV, Mouni rose as one of the biggest influencers. The feat has truly solidified why Mouni is considered a global icon, who is charting success in every path she's choosing. At the event, Mouni not only represented India on the global platform but also solidified herself as a true blue fashionista with her impeccable fashion sense.

On the work front, Mouni expanded her maiden restaurant chain Badmaash in Bangalore, after its success in Mumbai. She recently won the Fusion Cuisine Restaurant of The Year award, further cementing her stance as an entrepreneur. As an actress, she was last seen in the web series Showtime, and is now looking forward to the release of The वरGIN Tree.

