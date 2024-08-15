The much awaited Stree 2 had paid previews from August 14 and has opened to a thunderous response. The word of mouth is unanimously positive and the combination of humour and horror has got thumbs up. At the same time, the film also has some surprises. One of the surprise is that Akshay Kumar has a rocking special appearance.

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar has a rocking cameo in Stree 2

Without giving out any more details, we can say that Akshay Kumar’s scene is one of the highlights of the film and would be loved by the audience. It is written brilliantly by Niren Bhatt and executed deftly by director Amar Kaushik.

This also means that Akshay Kumar would have two releases this Independence Day. He also plays the lead role in Khel Khel Mein.

Interestingly, two more actors feature in more than one release this Independence Day. Tamannaah Bhatia has lovely special appearance in both Stree 2 as well as Vedaa. As for Abhishek Banerjee, he will be seen as the antagonist in Vedaa while in Stree 2, he plays the funny sidekick.

Stree 2 stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in principal roles. It is a sequel to Stree (2018) and is also a part of Maffock Horror Comedy Universe. The other films of this cinematic universe are Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024). Varun Dhawan is the lead in Bhediya and its common knowledge by now that he also features in Stree 2.

