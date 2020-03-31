Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.03.2020 | 2:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Sara Ali Khan joins the league of celebrities donating to the PM-CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The current pandemic situation has changed the functioning of the entire world and as a result, everyone is under lockdown to prevent its spread. However, the first amongst the pool of youngest celebrities, Sara Ali Khan has pledged to extend her support by contributing to PM CARES and CM’s relief fund for Covid-19 making her the youngest actor to do so. Sara also urged everyone to bid their help in whatever capacity they can, to show solidarity during this time of pandemic outbreak.

Sara Ali Khan joins the league of celebrities donating to the PM-CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund

Sharing the note, she also posted- “I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). I urge everyone to do their bit in helping the people of our country. Every contribution counts, and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic. ????????????????????☮️”. Sara also urged everyone and captioned it as, "Time to do a good deed ???????????????? Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed ????☮️ I urge you to support, I request, I plead. ???????????????? #jaihind #staysafe #IndiaFightsCorona".

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

While everyone is home, it is the fleet of caretakers and street-level bureaucrats who are assisting everyone during these times. Sara, being the youngest celebrity to mark her contribution only goes on to proves that everyone can do their bit. Sara Ali Khan is the youth icon, the fans and the audiences look out for. Owing to her massive fandom and appeal amongst the youth, this step definitely is a great example set by her for her fans, to step up and help in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

On the work front, Sara has two projects in line and we will be seeing her in Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan followed by Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush directed by Anand L Rai.

Also Read: VIDEO: Sara Ali Khan demonstrates how to stay fit during self-isolation!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

When Hrithik Roshan gave a NAUGHTY reply to…

Kartik Aaryan watches Pati Patni Aur Woh…

From Shruti Haasan to Malaika Arora, here…

Abhay Deol takes a dig at the self absorbed…

Urvashi reminisces happier times; shares…

Sunny Singh on his self-quarantine life amid…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification