In the recent development of the Saif Ali Khan stab case, the police is conducting thorough investigations in certain areas of West Bengal where the accused resided.

The Saif Ali Khan stab case saw a new development on Monday evening when the police found the owner of the SIM, which was being used by the accused – Shariful Islam. Now, in recent development, the police has traced the identity of the SIM card which is expected to be owned by a woman residing in West Bengal, wherein the latter has insisted that her mobile phone has been missing for days.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai police investigate a woman from West Bengal after they find her SIM card with the accused

The investigation proceedings kicked off when the Mumbai police nabbed a certain man named Vijay Das, three days after the incident, who was later identified as Shariful Islam living under an alias. As the probe continued, the police revealed that they realized he was a Bangladeshi national who crossed the border to India in search of better opportunities and have been living under different identities. Recently, they asserted that the accused spent a good amount of time in West Bengal and decided to get a new number for him to stay in touch with his family in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, he soon shifted to Mumbai for jobs and continued working odd jobs in order to avoid presenting documents. In order to gather evidence, the police investigated the Nadia and Murshidabad districts around West Bengal where they arrested Shariful.

Furthermore, the reports also state that the police also investigated his identity wherein they made him contact his brother who shared documents like a school leaving certificate as proofs of his nationality.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan was attacked during the early hours of January 16 in an alleged attempted robbery incident at his residence in Mumbai. The actor suffered multiple stab wounds after which he was immediately rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital where he underwent a few emergency surgeries. However, the actor was discharged on January 21 and is well on the way to recovery.

