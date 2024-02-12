Alia Bhatt, who has turned producer recently, introduced audiences to Poacher, a web show that is a fictionalized dramatization of real-life events which unearths the biggest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. Written, created, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, the series features an accomplished ensemble cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. While Alia Bhatt may not be acting in the show, she is the Executive Producer for the series, with her production company Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt introduces everyone to the world of Poacher; asserts, “Murder is Murder”

Speaking of Poacher, the web show is based on a group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and good Samaritans who risked their lives trying to track down this investigation. In a chilling awareness video, which Prime Video just dropped, an eerie silence, foul smell, and a morbid aura have taken over the beautiful, serene, and rejuvenating atmosphere of the forest. Alia is in a state of shock, as she comes across a loaded rifle, bullet casings, and the silhouette of a lifeless body as she describes the gruesome, unspeakable acts of horrors which has gone down in the crime scene. Rattled by it, in the middle of the forest as the silhouette lies there of an innocent life which was brutally and untimely taken away, audiences are made to reflect about the value of life.

Be it human or animal, shouldn't the value of all lives be the same because 'Murder is Murder' – promising to deliver one such message, the show promises to bring forth such heinous crimes against the voiceless that often go unpunished. Home to elephants and countless other animals, the forest was always meant to be a safe haven for them, until the arrival of poachers. Intruding, encroaching, and killing mercilessly, poachers have forced many animals onto the list of endangered species.

Poacher is executive produced by QC Entertainment's Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield, and Sean McKittrick, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man's Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alan McAlex (Suitable Boy) serves as producer for Suitable Pictures. Also from Delhi Crime are Director of Photography Johan Aidt, composer Andrew Lockington and editor Beverley Mills. The crime drama series will be premiering worldwide on February 23 on Prime Video.

