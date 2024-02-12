Viral Video: Elvish Yadav sparks controversy after slapping man at restaurant; says, “I don’t have any regrets”

Popular social media personality and Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elvish Yadav found himself at the centre of controversy after a video surfaced online showing him involved in a heated altercation at a restaurant in Jaipur.

The incident, which quickly went viral, captured Elvish engaged in an ugly brawl with other patrons, culminating in him slapping a man before exiting the premises abruptly.

In response to the circulating video, Elvish Yadav issued an audio statement defending his actions. He asserted, “Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, usko nahi bakshte (I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks but if you make a personal remark, I don’t spare them either.”

He further added, “As you can see, there were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, I personally went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. Aisa hi hoon main (I am like this only). He hurled abuses and I reacted in my style.”

The incident has sparked a debate online regarding the responsibility of social media personalities to handle conflicts and criticism in a constructive manner. As the controversy continues to unfold, the public remains divided over Elvish Yadav's actions.

