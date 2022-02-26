Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film marks the first collaboration between director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt. The actress who plays the title role in the film left no stone unturned to promote the film extensively. The film had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 18. Alia travelled across the country to promote the film.

If that was not all, on the day of the release f the film, Alia Bhatt was featured on the page of Instagram which boasts over 475 million followers to promote the film. With this, Gangubai Kathiawadi became the first-ever Indian film to be marketed on the global platform. Instagram shared a reel where Alia is seen giving a glimpse of her day as she goes from her yoga mat to the red carpet.

Sharing the reel, the caption on the Instagram page read, "Lights. Camera. Alia. Spend the day with actress Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt), star of the new film “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” as she goes from the yoga mat to the red carpet (with a special visit from Edward along the way)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram (@instagram)



Alia also featured on the stories of Instagram on Friday where she spoke about her film and shared 4 of her favourite songs. Her four favourite songs are- ‘Lag Ja Gale Se Phir’ by Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Dholida’ from her film Gangubai Kathiawadi sung by Shail Hada, ‘Where Are You’ by Otnicka, and ‘Saada Pyaar’ by AP Dhillon.

Gangubai Kathiawadi which also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn in a special role is currently playing in theatres across the world.

