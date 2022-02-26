American film director-producer Steven Spielberg is all ready to develop a new film centered on the character Frank Bullitt, as originated by Steve McQueen in 1968's Bullitt. On Friday, Warner Bros. and Amblin confirmed the news.

According to the Entertainment Weekly, the film is still in development, with no deals done as of yet. The new movie will not be remake rather an entirely new story built around the Bullitt character.

The original Bullitt was produced by McQueen's production company, Solar Productions, and released by Warner Bros, who still hold the rights, and will be the home studio for this new project.

In Bullitt, McQueen starred as the title character, Frank Bullitt, a San Francisco cop on the hunt for a mob boss who orchestrated a hit on Bullitt's key witness in a case against organized crime.

Directed by Peter Yates, whose credits include Breaking Away, the film is best known for its iconic climactic car chase through the streets of San Francisco, often held up as one of the best chase scenes in cinema history alongside The French Connection.

Many questions, including who could fill McQueen's shoes and whether the film will be set in the 1960s, are yet to be answered. Amblin says it will definitely not be Spielberg's next film, as he's currently in post-production on The Fablemans, a semi-autobiographical project loosely based on his childhood growing up in Arizona.

Kristie Macosko Krieger will produce alongside Spielberg, with Josh Singer attached to write. Steve McQueen's son, Chad, and granddaughter, Molly, are also on board to executive produce.

