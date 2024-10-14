The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) is back with its 2024 edition, scheduled to take place from November 22 to December 8. A total of 72 films will be showcased this year, with 38 making their India premieres. The festival, which has quickly become one of the most anticipated events for environmentally conscious cinema, promises a diverse selection of films highlighting critical environmental issues, ranging from climate change to wildlife conservation.

Dia Mirza appointed as Jury to Champion Environmental Cinema with ALT EFF 2024

What makes this year’s edition truly special is ALT EFF’s mission to take these thought-provoking films beyond traditional venues. For the first time, screenings will be held in metro cities and 55 locations in small towns and villages across India over the festival period. This will be in addition to 45 screenings taking place in 14 tier-1 cities. This effort aims to bring environmental awareness at various grassroots levels, ensuring that conversations around environmental protection and sustainability reach every corner of the country.

Festival Director, Kunal Khanna, shared his excitement about the upcoming edition, saying, “We are thrilled to announce the 2024 dates for ALT EFF and expand our screenings to non-urban regions. It’s crucial to engage communities beyond metro cities in these discussions, and cinema has the power to connect people from different walks of life. Bearing in mind the diversity of languages in India, this year we have used AI to translate foreign language films into regional languages and curate films made in regional languages. With 38 India premieres and 72 exceptional films, we are excited to create an inclusive platform that brings environmental issues to the forefront, inspiring audiences everywhere.”

Bollywood actress and renowned environmental activist Dia Mirza will serve as one of the esteemed jury members at ALT EFF 2024. Speaking about her involvement, Dia Mirza stated, “I am honored to be part of ALT EFF, a festival that is not just about films but about building a dialogue around sustainability and the future of our planet. The power of cinema to evoke empathy and inspire change is unparalleled, and I look forward to watching films that reflect the incredible efforts being made globally to protect our environment.”

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) aims to create awareness, inspire action, and catalyze positive change through the medium of films. As the festival grows in stature, it remains committed to making environmental cinema accessible to a wider audience.

