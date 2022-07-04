The Marvel Cinematic Universe regularly churns out exciting films that do blockbuster business all over the world. India is no exception and a lot is expected from Thor: Love And Thunder. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and others, the trailer of the film has generated tremendous excitement. The advance booking of the film was thrown open a few weeks before and already, shows are sold out. Interestingly, even the post-midnight and early morning shows are either house full or fast filling, which shows how desperate people are to catch the film.

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that viewers who would go to watch Thor: Love And Thunder will get a double dose of Ranbir Kapoor. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The trailer of Brahmastra, starring Ranbir will be attached with Thor: Love And Thunder. Brahmastra is in 3D and so is the Marvel film. Viewers had seen Brahmastra’s trailer on the big screen during JugJugg Jeeyo. But this is the first time they’ll get to see it in 3D.” Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt and will be released in cinemas on September 9.

That’s not all. The theatrical trailer of Shamshera too would be played during Thor: Love And Thunder. The trailer of this Ranbir Kapoor film will not be attached to the prints of the Hollywood flick. Yash Raj Films (YRF), the makers of Shamshera, have collaborated with exhibitors to ensure that their film’s trailer is played for viewers of Thor: Love And Thunder.

The source revealed, “Shamshera will be released on IMAX. Thor: Love And Thunder will also be screened in IMAX screens and the experience of watching the trailer will be something else in IMAX format.” Shamshera co-stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and will be out in theatres on July 22.

Lastly, Avatar: The Way Of Water will also be shown to the patrons of Thor: Love And Thunder. The trailer of the much-awaited James Cameron film will be attached with the print. It’ll be out in cinemas in December 2022.

