Ajay Devgn has an extended guest appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The most interesting aspect of Devgn’s much-anticipated return to Bhansali’s cinema (they did the classic Hum…Dil De Chuke Sanam 22 years ago) is going to be his face-off with Alia Bhatt.

Sources say the two will be coming together on screen for the first time, with explosive results. “Almost throughout the film, Alia is the hero. There are no other important characters, at least none who can look Alia’s Gangubai in the eye. Ajay Devgn will come in at a crucial point of the plot and they will be like fire and ice together,” reveals a source close to the project.

Devgn has never shared screen space with Alia before.

“He knows her from the time she would visit her father Mahesh Bhatt’s sets for Zakhm. In fact Alia has shared screen space with two of the stars from her father’s Zakhm in two consecutive films: Nagarjuna in Brahmastra and Ajay Devgn in Gangubai Kathiawadi. In both she has stood her ground with the seasoned superstars,” a source informs.

