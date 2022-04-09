2 days back, Bollywood Hungama exclusively broke the story that the intro teaser of Prabhas’ upcoming film, Salaar, will be attached with the prints of the much-awaited actioner, KGF – Chapter 2. The news spread like wild fire and we were not surprised. After all, Salaar, like KGF – Chapter 2, is also directed by Prashanth Neel. Hence, the coming together of this maverick director with one of the biggest stars of India is already a big thing for many. And that viewers will get to see for the first hand what Salaar is all about which led to craze among fans.

EXCLUSIVE: Along with Salaar’s promo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s teaser and Brahmastra’s motion poster are also attached with KGF – Chapter 2’s prints

And now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Salaar is not the only promo that viewers will get to see when they venture out to watch KGF – Chapter 2 on the big screen. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has also been attached. Just like KGF – Chapter 2, the horror comedy is also distributed by AA Films. The first part was released nearly 15 years ago and was a runaway success. There’s a lot of hope from the sequel. Moreover, the casting of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has generated hype. KGF – Chapter 2 will be a good way to kick-start the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in a grand way.”

According to the source, the teaser is expected to be out online a day before KGF – Chapter 2’s release.

And that’s not all. The source also revealed, “A motion poster of Brahmastra will also be included with the KGF – Chapter 2’s prints. It is, however, not known if it’ll be Ranbir Kapoor’s character video or Alia Bhatt’s character promo or some new asset that will be shown to the moviegoers.” With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly marrying in the release week of KGF – Chapter 2, the Brahmastra content will surely be received well by KGF’s moviegoers.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Ajay Devgn has tied up with the national multiplexes directly and they’ll be playing the second trailer of his directorial venture, Runway 34, before the start of KGF – Chapter 2. This new theatrical trailer will be launched at a grand event in Delhi on April 11, reportedly. Ajay also stars in this film along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

