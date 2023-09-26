comscore
Akshay Oberoi completes shooting the romantic saga Tu Chahiye

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Oberoi completes shooting the romantic saga Tu Chahiye

en Bollywood News Akshay Oberoi completes shooting the romantic saga Tu Chahiye

Akshay Oberoi starrer Tu Chahiye has been shot in Raipur and Mumbai.

By Keyur Seta -

Akshay Oberoi has recently completed the shoot of his upcoming movie Tu Chahiye, which is a romantic saga. It has Ashnoor Kaur cast opposite him while the movie is directed by Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Middle-Class Love fame Ratna Sinhaa.

Akshay Oberoi completes shooting the romantic saga Tu Chahiye

Tu Chahiye was shot on location in the picturesque settings of Raipur and the bustling cityscape of Mumbai, providing the perfect backdrop for this tale of love, emotions, and destiny. In Tu Chahiye, Akshay Oberoi and Ashnoor Kaur come together for the first time. This is the first time that Ashnoor is playing the lead. Before this film, she played supporting roles in films like Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

Akshay Oberoi, reflecting on the completion of the shoot, expressed his excitement, stating, “Working on Tu Chahiye has been an incredible journey, and I can't wait for the audience to witness the love, passion, and drama that unfolds on screen. It's been a pleasure collaborating with Ashnoor and Aadil, and I believe this film will be a memorable cinematic experience for everyone.”

Adding an intriguing twist to the story, the film also features Shoorveer fame Aadil Khan. His presence in Tu Chahiye hints at a love triangle that is expected to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Also Read: Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi to play Air Force officers in Fighter

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

