Later this week, on Thursday to be precise, the third instalment in the Fukrey franchise will hit screens. While fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the fukra gang to the big screens, Ali Fazal who played Zafar in the previous two is missing in Fukrey 3. However, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the actor will not be totally absent from the film. In fact, Ali’s character Zafar will be seen in a cameo towards the end of Fukrey 3.

Confirming the same, a well-placed industry source revealed exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, Ali has a small part in Fukrey 3, although the makers have not revealed his presence and have neither featured him in the promotional material. He will be seen continuing his role as Zafar from the previous two films, and will come in at the end of the film.” If that was not enough, the source further revealed that besides Ali, Fukrey 3 also drops a hint about the fourth part. “Fukrey 3 also hints about its next instalment. This is where Ali comes in, hinting that part four of the franchise will begin with his character Zafar”, reveals the source. This certainly is good news for the Fukrey franchise fans.

Fukrey 3 is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, and Varun Sharma Fukrey 3 is slated for release on September 28, 2023.

