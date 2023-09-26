Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the filmmaker and producer who has previously produced films like Parinda, 1942: A Love Story, Mission Kashmir, the Munnabhai series, 3 Idiots, and PK, is all prepared to amaze the fans with another content-oriented film, 12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who had previously worked with many popular actors, such as Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, has teamed up with versatile actor Vikrant Massey on the much-anticipated film. Since the film is based on true events, to get into the skin of the character, Vikrant has gone through several preparations, which also helped him bring audacity to the screen.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail trailer to be exclusively attached with Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War

Following the release of the teaser, audiences were waiting for the makers to release the trailer, and now it seems that they decided to fulfil it with this special surprise. The makers have decided to release the trailer of 12th Fail exclusively alongside the theatrical prints of The Vaccine War, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and Fukrey 3, distributed by Excel Entertainment. Both films will be released on Thursday, September 28, and the trailer for 12th Fail will be shown across multiplex and single screens at the film's premiere. While the trailer will be released digitally later.

Talking of the movie, it is based on the best-selling book by Anurag Pathak and follows the lives of two IPS officers, Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi, as well as a dacoit who became an IPS officer in real life. 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, is bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios and is locked to release on October 27, 2023.

Also Read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra joins hands with Vikrant Massey for a “real-life story” titled 12th Fail; calls it a tribute to UPSC aspirants

More Pages: 12th Fail Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.