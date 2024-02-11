comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Akshay Kumar’s Mumbai flat purchased by Chandni Bhabhda who went viral for mimicking Alia Bhatt, see pics

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar’s Mumbai flat purchased by Chandni Bhabhda who went viral for mimicking Alia Bhatt, see pics

en Bollywood News Akshay Kumar’s Mumbai flat purchased by Chandni Bhabhda who went viral for mimicking Alia Bhatt, see pics

Chandni has achieved a significant milestone by purchasing her first home in Mumbai. Interestingly, her new abode happens to be owned by Akshay.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Chandni Bhabhda, a mimicry content creator, has grown a lot on Instagram. But, her uncanny impressions of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt catapulted her to viral fame that even the actress has acknowledged her mimicry. Now, at the age of 24, Chandni has achieved a significant milestone by purchasing her first home in Mumbai. Interestingly, her new abode happens to be owned by Akshay Kumar.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar owns a flat in Andheri, Mumbai and Chandni has purchased that flat. She shared a series of photos on her Instagram account recently from the griha pravesh ceremony. She wrote, “Buying a house under 25. Brb paying EMI’s. #ghar #chandnimimic #chandunegharleliya.” Not many details have been revealed as of yet.

Chandni Bhabhda holds a law degree and is also an actor. She was featured in a comedy show Constable Girapde on Amazon miniTV. In an interview with Forbes India, she said, “I have wanted to act since I was a kid, and I would love to work more towards growth in my acting career while making content.”

ALSO READ: Artist mimics Alia Bhatt from Koffee With Karan; fans say ‘nailed it

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

