Chandni Bhabhda, a mimicry content creator, has grown a lot on Instagram. But, her uncanny impressions of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt catapulted her to viral fame that even the actress has acknowledged her mimicry. Now, at the age of 24, Chandni has achieved a significant milestone by purchasing her first home in Mumbai. Interestingly, her new abode happens to be owned by Akshay Kumar.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar owns a flat in Andheri, Mumbai and Chandni has purchased that flat. She shared a series of photos on her Instagram account recently from the griha pravesh ceremony. She wrote, “Buying a house under 25. Brb paying EMI’s. #ghar #chandnimimic #chandunegharleliya.” Not many details have been revealed as of yet.

Chandni Bhabhda holds a law degree and is also an actor. She was featured in a comedy show Constable Girapde on Amazon miniTV. In an interview with Forbes India, she said, “I have wanted to act since I was a kid, and I would love to work more towards growth in my acting career while making content.”

