Last Updated 28.03.2020 | 10:08 AM IST

Akshay Kumar will appear in Rohit Shetty’s next Ajay Devgn starrer Singham 3

By Subhash K. Jha

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe just got bigger, what with the Akshay Kumar’s righteous cop Sooryavanshi all set to join Rohit’s Singham and Simbba in the Khaki franchise. Even as news of Sooryavanshi’s delay because of Corona hits us hard we hear Rohit Shetty intends to make Singham Part 3 next.

Says a source in the know, “Singham is on the anvil next with Ajay Devgan. That’s what Rohit is directing in 2021. And just as Devgn has an extended cameo in Akshay’s Sooryavanshi, Akshay will be making a prominent guest appearance in Singham 3 alongside Ajay Devgn.”

We can’t wait to see where this khaki-coloured Bhai-chara goes

