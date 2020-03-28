Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.03.2020 | 10:08 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Katrina Kaif opts out of Vikas Bahl’s film?

BySubhash K. Jha

Katrina Kaif was all but finalized for the female lead in Vikas Bahl’s next. But then a day after the announcement she apparently denied saying yes to the project. Sources say Katrina had indeed been finalized for Bahl’s film. But she had not anticipated a backlash.

Katrina Kaif opts out of Vikas Bahl’s film?

Vikas, it may be recalled, had been accused of sexual misconduct two years ago by an employee of Phantom Films of which Bahl was one of the helmers. Bahl had been cleared of the charge by the internal complaints committee of the production house Reliance Entertainment (Phantom Films was affiliated to Reliance) in 2019.

Katrina Kaif, sources say, was told that Bahl’s name had been cleared of the charges. She therefore agreed to be in his next film. But when faced with a backlash on social media she quickly withdrew herself from the film, leaving Vikas project with a big question mark.

Will any A-list heroine agree to work with him?

Also Read: Deepika Padukone pokes fun at Katrina Kaif, says she stole her idea of productivity in time of Covid-19

Tags : , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sania Mirza says her friend Parineeti Chopra…

Emraan Hashmi spent his birthday under…

Ananya Panday says only one day of shoot…

Veteran actress Nimmi passes away at 88;…

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working…

Salman Khan to battle three villains in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification