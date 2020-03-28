Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.03.2020 | 10:08 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Singer Sonu Nigam sets up a makeshift studio in Dubai to spend his time immersed in music

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Sonu Nigam was forced to extend his stay in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic. The singer has now set up a makeshift studio at his residential area in Dubai. Talking to a tabloid, Sonu Nigam revealed that he has bought equipment to set up his studio so that he can spend his time immersed in music. He also bought a piano to polish his skills.

Singer Sonu Nigam sets up a makeshift studio in Dubai to spend his time immersed in music

Sonu Nigam will not be returning to India till the situation gets back to normal. The singer recently held a live concert online to keep his fans in the country entertained. Sonu said that he was glad that millions of people forgot their sadness and felt a zest of positivity owing to the virtual concert. Sonu Nigam was joined by son Nevaan. However, his son was not prepared and was, therefore, fumbling during the performance.

The Emirati government recently announced a three-day lockdown from March 26- 29 as part of a sterilization campaign. Meanwhile, in India, the government has banned all international flights until April 14, 2020.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam extends his stay in Dubai after Indian Government curbs international travels

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sania Mirza says her friend Parineeti Chopra…

Emraan Hashmi spent his birthday under…

Ananya Panday says only one day of shoot…

Veteran actress Nimmi passes away at 88;…

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working…

Salman Khan to battle three villains in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification