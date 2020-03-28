Singer Sonu Nigam was forced to extend his stay in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic. The singer has now set up a makeshift studio at his residential area in Dubai. Talking to a tabloid, Sonu Nigam revealed that he has bought equipment to set up his studio so that he can spend his time immersed in music. He also bought a piano to polish his skills.

Sonu Nigam will not be returning to India till the situation gets back to normal. The singer recently held a live concert online to keep his fans in the country entertained. Sonu said that he was glad that millions of people forgot their sadness and felt a zest of positivity owing to the virtual concert. Sonu Nigam was joined by son Nevaan. However, his son was not prepared and was, therefore, fumbling during the performance.

The Emirati government recently announced a three-day lockdown from March 26- 29 as part of a sterilization campaign. Meanwhile, in India, the government has banned all international flights until April 14, 2020.

