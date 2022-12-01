Akshay Kumar had a message for his followers as he listed down one blessing that he dearly wants from life

Akshay Kumar might not have had a good 2022 but, looking at his overall career, he is easily one of the most successful and well-known actors to have emerged from Bollywood. But despite achieving this much, he wants one more blessing from life, which is to be fit at any age.

Akshay Kumar wants one more blessing from life, here’s what it is

Akshay felt this after reading the book Fit At Any Age, written by Former Air Marshal PV Iyer. The actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram while reading the book and wrote, “If I could have only one blessing in life, it would be ‘fit at any age’. Former Air Marshal PV Iyer’s book is titled just that. What an inspiration at 92 years of age, Sir! Hope to learn so much from your book.”

Akshay is known to be a fitness freak who makes it a point to wake up in the wee hours of the morning to go through his exercise regime. So it doesn’t really come as a surprise that he found this book so inspiring.

Iyer launched the book just two days back on Tuesday November 29.

On the work front, Akshay recently announced his entry into Marathi cinema with Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vedaat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, where he will be essaying the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

