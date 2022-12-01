Mohan Kapur, a well-known TV and film actor who recently gained prominence for playing Kamala Khan's father in Disney+ Hotstar series Ms Marvel, has been accused of sexually harassing a minor and asking for/sending objectionable pictures.

Ms. Marvel actor Mohan Kapur accused of sexually harassing a minor – “His partner knew the type of man he was”

The victim took to Twitter to narrate her traumatic ordeal and wrote, “When I was 14 years old, I was a fan of this serial actress & we became friends. Her partner at that time @mohankapur also became friends with me. I respected the both of them almost like 2nd parents, & told them about my stressful life. But @mohankapur took advantage of me.”

Detailing her terrifying ordeals, she further shared, “We constantly talked until I notice he started flirting with me. Then when I was 15 years old @mohankapur sent his d**k pics to me. He was apologizing nonstop & was depressed…. I forgave him. But after that he continued to harass me…. Said things like how he was in love with me, wanted to marry me, wanting me to grow up to be with him, and can’t wait for me to get older so I can sleep with him. Now I know that @mohankapur was grooming me.” The victim further noted how his then-partner knew of his actions.

“His partner (now ex) knew the type of man he was…. She was aware that he was talking to me,” the victim wrote. “When I met her in person, I told her everything that was happening. A year later I stopped talking to her after she started gaslighting me. I was so depressed about this situation….

She told me how 'I threw my baggage on her'…. I really truly felt that this woman didn’t care at all for what @mohankapur was doing to me… I was so confused & depressed…. I’m not sure if it’s Stockholm syndrome or what but I kept on thinking that all of this was my fault… and kept on wanting to be his friend again. I kept on thinking that he really truly cared about me… but he didn’t.

My depression got worst & I was planning to take my own life…. I kept on calling @mohankapur… he ignore my calls… and at times told me to get over it. Then completely twist the whole story to make me look like the bad person… he kept on saying that he can’t trust me…

The last time I talked to @mohankapur was 2020 and I was crying… I said I really can’t take any of this anymore…. Hoping that he would apologize & understand the trauma he had cause. Instead he told me that he can’t trust me and the only way he can trust me again is if….

I hop on video chat and send nudes to him in order to be friends with him again. #metoo @IndiaMeToo #MeToo” she wrote in her thread. MeToo movement in India saw several struggling, aspiring actresses as well as other women coming out and accusing certain actors and filmmakers of sexual misconduct and misbehavior.

The other names that have been called out during the movement are Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajat Kapoor, Vikas Bahl, most recently Sajid Khan and several others.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.