Bollywood actor Salman Khan has gone back to the drawing board after he wasn’t satisfied with the song sequence which was filmed towards the end of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Earlier filmed with 100 dancers, the actor amped up the grandeur with 800 dancers. The song will feature Salman Khan with Pooja Hegde and four other couples.

Salman Khan reshoots Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song; amps up grandeur with 800 dancers and five couples before wrapping up the film

As per a report in Mid-Day, a sprawling carnival-like set has been erected at Madh Island in Mumbai for the shoot with the set design from production designer Rajat Poddarr. As per the report, a member from the film unit revealed, “Salman is looking into every department for this film, and wants it to look good. We are shooting a bright, colourful, and vibrant song with him, his romantic interest, and four other couples. Earlier, this song was shot on a terrace, but Salman thought it appeared small. They wanted the song to look visually grand because it is a celebration of life and happiness. They tweaked the story a bit, so, now the incident [that leads to the song] happens in a mela. South choreographer Jani Master, who choreographed Salman's Seeti maar in Radhe, has designed this one.”

The report stated that Poddarr and his team erected the set over the span of 8 days. The filming for the song resumed on November 27 and it is being reported that the film has been officially wrapped. Another song was also filmed recently and photos went viral of the actor wearing a lungi. It seems like he will be flaunting South dance steps.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, which was set to release in theatres on December 30, will now hit the theatres on Eid 2023. The actor unveiled several looks from the movie and even a teaser video. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Salman Khan Films.

He will also be seen in Tiger 3 which will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the film marks his reunion with Katrina Kaif. The actor has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which arrives in theatres on January 25, 2023. He has another cameo in Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi directorial debut Ved.

