The celebrity status of Bollywood actors is determined not just through their movies and the success achieved in them. Another indicator that defines their stardom is the advertisements they are seen in. As far as the medium of television is concerned, we have come across Top 10 visible endorsers on TV as per TAM AdEx Celebrity Endorsement Report for January to June 2024.

Akshay Kumar tops TV ad charts with 22 hours daily, Shah Rukh Khan at no. 2 while Rupali Ganguly leaves Ranveer Singh behind in Top 10 TV ad endorsers

According to the report, Akshay Kumar has been the most visible star in TV ads with an average visibility of 22 hours per day. He is followed by Shah Rukh Khan whose average visibility is quite close with 20 hours per day. Both have a percentage share of 5 % in total number of ads. The two are followed by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan with a visibility of 16 hours per day.

The biggest surprise in the list is that TV actor Rupali Ganguly (9.3 hours) is ahead of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh (9.1 hours). The list also contains the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani.

The only non-film name in the list is that of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He continues to rule the endorsement charts even years after he retired from international cricket. He is also ahead of the likes of Ranbir, Alia and Ranveer.

Top 10 most visible endorsers at a glance

Akshay Kumar – 22 hours per day

Shah Rukh Khan – 20 hours per day

Amitabh Bachchan – 16 hours per day

MS Dhoni – 14 hours per day

Ranbir Kapoor – 12.4 hours per day

Alia Bhatt – 12 hours per day

Sara Ali Khan – 10.9 hours per day

Kiara Advani – 10.5 hours per day

Rupali Ganguly – 9.3 hours per day

Ranveer Singh – 9.1 hours per day

