Just earlier today, Rohit Shetty sparked excitement by reminding fans about the return of Bajirao Singham. Readers would be aware that highly anticipated film of the cop universe – Singham Again is all set to enter theatres in Diwali this year. Ahead of the same, fans are eager to see a glimpse of what the film has in store for them in the trailer. The trailer of the Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor starrer action drama was unveiled on Monday amid much fanfare and the fans shared their immense excitement as the release date nears.

And let us tell you that Singham Returns includes everything the Singham franchise is famous for and more! The car turning sequences, the adrenaline pumping chase game between the cop and the villain, and power-packed entry scene of the famous cop Bajirao Singham. Inspired by the lessons of Ramayana, the film also shares a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor as a unique surprise in his menacing look as the antagonist Danger Lanka. The film further presents Tiger Shroff as the Laxman, an ardent follower of Singham, Ranveer Singh as Hanuman - a devotee of the cop, Akshay Kumar as Jatayu - the one who assists Shri Ram to help him in the return of Sita, and Shakti Shetty as Lady Singham.

Readers would also know that Singham Again has been making news for its unique set of cameos from some of the biggest Bollywood celebs since it is an integral film in the Rohit Shetty copverse. Apart from the return of Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar as Simmba and Sooryavanshi, who join hands with Singham in his war against injustice, we will also see the film introducing audiences to Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham played by Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya who will mark their debut in this action universe with this entertainer.

With Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avni Bajirao Singham, the film will be releasing during Diwali this year and will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyya 3.

