Popular actress Sara Ali Khan is set to redefine confidence in managing periods as she takes on the role of brand ambassador for Sofy. In an official statement, the brand opened up about the association with the Kedarnath actress saying, “With a dynamic presence and relatable persona, Sara aims to inspire girls to embrace their periods fearlessly. The partnership focuses on resonating with the aspirations of GenZ girls who seek confidence, comfort, and worry-free periods in their fast-paced lives.”

Sara Ali Khan turns brand ambassador for the sanitary napkin brand Sofy

Apart from being signed as the brand face of Sofy, the brand has also unveiled a new commercial featuring the actress. The recently released TVC showcases a day in Sara's life, and highlights her hectic routine, amid which the brand's AntiBacteria range provides her with comfort and security as she can conquer each day without concerns of leakage, smell, or bacteria.

Talking about her lates association with the brand, Sara Ali Khan said, "In a world where every step counts, I believe in living life without compromises. Sofy supports my long day shoots, prevents leaks, and ensures hygiene throughout the day. Every girl deserves a partner that understands her dreams and supports her journey, and this brand has always been my trusted partner. With this association, I take pride in endorsing a product that aligns with the aspirations of the youth today to embrace a lifestyle that's ambitious and fearless."

Sara Ali Khan advocates Sofy as a reliable solution offering confidence, making it the ideal choice for modern, active girls, with the tagline "hum aage aage duniya peeche peeche (We are all set to move forward, leaving the world behind)."

