Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, known for films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bloody Daddy, is currently busy with his next project, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Readers may recall that it is reported that an action-packed teaser of the film will be released along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s film Fighter. Now, as per the latest update, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran will commence the final schedule of BMCM in January 2024.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran to commence final schedule of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in January; to shoot 3 big songs at international locations: Report

If a report by PinkVilla is something to go by, then Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran are set to reunite for the final schedule of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which starts on January 15. A source told the portal, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been designed in a certain way that gives the director ample time to work on the post-production.”

The report further revealed, “While the principal shoot was wrapped up last year itself, team BMCM is all set to reunite to shoot for 3 big songs at international locations. It also stated that Prithviraj Sukumaran is certainly expected to be a part of the post-credit/promotional song, whereas Akshay and Tiger will be shooting for their respective tracks.”

The source further informed, “It’s a pure commercial Hindi film that rides on action, drama, thrill, emotion, and music. All the aspects except for the songs have been shot in the earlier schedules, and this final leg would call it a film wrap. The entire team is excited to shoot for the songs.”

Speaking of the film, it is scheduled to release on Eid 2024. Reportedly, the makers will be going ahead with a 3-month campaign, which starts with a teaser drop on January 22.

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff drive bikes in adrenaline-packed action sequence with aircraft flying over them

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.