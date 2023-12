‘Kasam paida karne waale ki’, Netflix is all set to spread some holiday cheer with exciting news for fans. The streaming service has announced that the return of the uproarious world of Guns & Gulaabs as the series will make a spectacular comeback with its second season and perhaps answer the burning question, 'Babu Tiger ne Gangaram ke kaan mein kya bola?'. What’s more? The creator duo Raj and DK are already stirring up a storm with the new season currently in the works!

The filmmakers have already captivated audiences with their compelling storytelling in season one of Guns & Gulaabs. In response to the mounting curiosity and excitement from fans of the series, Raj & DK will once again gear up to transport viewers into the delicious realm of Gulaabganj where love, laughter and lunacy collide in a whirlwind of 90s chaos! That’s not it. Netflix has embraced the festive spirit today to also drop a music video to the track Dhoka, highlighting Paana Tipu, Family Man Arjun, Jugnu and the gang's return to Guns & Gulaabs. Produced by D2R films, the series is an ode to Hindi cinema in the nineties and the first season of Guns & Gulaabs gained love for its quirky characters and dialogues as it seamlessly brought together a plethora of genres.

Speaking about renewing Guns & Gulaabs for Season 2, filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said, "We've always believed that this wicked genre mash, 'Guns & Gulaabs' held tremendous potential to entertain, and with Netflix, we found the perfect partners to bring it to life. We are humbled by the love that season 1 has received and are excited about season 2. While we'll keep the details under wraps for now, we will work hard on an adventure that’ll be wilder and more delicious than the first one.”

Tanya Bami - Series Head at Netflix India said, “It was delightful to see Raj and DK take their magic higher on Netflix with Guns and Gulaabs. Guns and Gulaabs is such a break from everything the OTT space is known for and that’s exactly why we are so excited to bring another season of this rib tickling genre bender! What started off with Guns & Gulaabs has now evolved into a deep partnership with Raj & DK. We are excited to bring their most distinct and unique ideas to our members in India and globally as well!”

