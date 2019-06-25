Akshay Kumar to take a break from Sooryavanshi to shoot a special song for Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar is currently busy with Sooryavanshi shoot in Hyderabad, Ramoji City. He is shooting for the key action scenes there. Despite his choc-o-blocked schedule, he has managed to take two days off to shoot for a defining song sequence for Housefull 4.

Akshay will take some time off on June 28 and 29 to shoot with the entire cast of Housefull 4. Ganesh Acharya will choreograph the sequence. The song, like the one which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will take the plot ahead.

This time around, Housefull 4 has two themes: One set in modern times and the other in Baahubali era. The song is set in modern times. It has 200-250 background dancers and a huge set is erected for the same.

Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda.

Also Read: Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar to play a 16th century KING, ALL plot details revealed

More Pages: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection