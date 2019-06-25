Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.06.2019 | 10:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

Akshay Kumar to take a break from Sooryavanshi to shoot a special song for Housefull 4

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar is currently busy with Sooryavanshi shoot in Hyderabad, Ramoji City. He is shooting for the key action scenes there. Despite his choc-o-blocked schedule, he has managed to take two days off to shoot for a defining song sequence for Housefull 4.

Akshay will take some time off on June 28 and 29 to shoot with the entire cast of Housefull 4. Ganesh Acharya will choreograph the sequence. The song, like the one which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will take the plot ahead.

This time around, Housefull 4 has two themes: One set in modern times and the other in Baahubali era. The song is set in modern times. It has 200-250 background dancers and a huge set is erected for the same.

Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda.

Also Read: Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar to play a 16th century KING, ALL plot details revealed

More Pages: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari to release in…

Tiger Shroff takes over as an ACTION…

Sunil Grover turns narrator for Kriti Sanon…

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar rubbishes…

These actresses have been roped in for…

AR Rahman’s 99 Songs gets a release date,…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification