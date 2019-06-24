Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.06.2019 | 7:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

Priti Shahani draws the curtain at Junglee Pictures after 6 years

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priti Shahani – Producer & President of Junglee Pictures has decided to bid adieu to the organisation after six years of her association. Since the last few months rumours have been rife about her exit and it has been learnt that she has resigned and will end her fruitful tenure by June end.

During her stint, Priti has been responsible for laying Times Groups’ foundation in the movie production business by setting up Junglee Pictures and building it as a formidable studio. She has a distinguished track record of producing path-breaking movies like Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Talvar, all of which have set benchmarks in various streams of storytelling and film making.

Under her able guidance, the company has collaborated with the finest talent in the film industry, built robust relations and consistently delivered content driven films which have been critically acclaimed and commercially successful.

While it is still not known about Priti’s next move, it will definitely be interesting to know what she does next.

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Pakistani fan MISBEHAVES with Saif Ali Khan…

After Mahie Gill and others were attacked in…

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Eshaan and ex-wife…

Mouni Roy says Naagin is the reason behind…

Tanushree Dutta vs Nana Patekar Me Too case:…

SHOCKING! Rangoli Chandel claims Roshans are…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification