comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 07.07.2023 | 2:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Satyaprem Ki Katha Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Akshay Kumar starrer Soorarai Pottru remake gets new release date; to now hit the big screen on February 16, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar starrer Soorarai Pottru remake gets new release date; to now hit the big screen on February 16, 2024

en Bollywood News Akshay Kumar starrer Soorarai Pottru remake gets new release date; to now hit the big screen on February 16, 2024
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya, has been in the news for quite some time. Akshay Kumar is headlining the project. Now, the makers have announced a new release date for the remake. The movie will arrive on the big screen on February 16, 2024. The announcement was made on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Akshay Kumar starrer Soorarai Pottru remake gets new release date; to now hit the big screen on February 16, 2024

Akshay Kumar starrer Soorarai Pottru remake gets new release date; to now hit the big screen on February 16, 2024

The Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru is likely to be set in a North India backdrop. Sudha Kongara Prasad, who helmed the original Tamil film, has directed the Bollywood remake as well.

The original movie starred Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu, among others. This film is a fictionalized version of the book ‘Simply Fly’ written on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G. R. Gopinath. It is an emotional and impactful story of Nedumaaran Rajangam or ‘Maara’, played by Suriya, who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital-intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will power.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5, set to release on Diwali 2024

More Pages: Startup Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor starrer The…

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram…

Ranveer Singh gets a birthday gift from…

Here’s the truth about Shah Rukh Khan’s…

CONFIRMED: Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu…

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail to release…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification