The Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya, has been in the news for quite some time. Akshay Kumar is headlining the project. Now, the makers have announced a new release date for the remake. The movie will arrive on the big screen on February 16, 2024. The announcement was made on Friday, July 7, 2023.

The Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru is likely to be set in a North India backdrop. Sudha Kongara Prasad, who helmed the original Tamil film, has directed the Bollywood remake as well.

The original movie starred Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu, among others. This film is a fictionalized version of the book ‘Simply Fly’ written on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G. R. Gopinath. It is an emotional and impactful story of Nedumaaran Rajangam or ‘Maara’, played by Suriya, who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital-intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will power.

