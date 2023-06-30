Joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, there will also be a boast of the star-studded cast.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has big news for all the Housefull franchise fans. Housefull is all set to come with its next installment making it the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 installments. Akshay Kumar will once again return to the franchise.

Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5, set to release on Diwali 2024

Sharing the news, Akshay Kumar, officially launched the poster announcing the release date of the film creating waves of anticipation among the fans. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is all set to sparkle your Diwali in 2024 with a promise of a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy that will leave you in stitches.

Joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, there will also be a boast of the star-studded cast. Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, will be releasing on Diwali 2024.

