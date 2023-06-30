comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 30.06.2023 | 12:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5, set to release on Diwali 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5, set to release on Diwali 2024

en Bollywood News Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5, set to release on Diwali 2024

Joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, there will also be a boast of the star-studded cast.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has big news for all the Housefull franchise fans. Housefull is all set to come with its next installment making it the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 installments. Akshay Kumar will once again return to the franchise.

Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5, set to release on Diwali 2024

Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5, set to release on Diwali 2024

Sharing the news, Akshay Kumar, officially launched the poster announcing the release date of the film creating waves of anticipation among the fans. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is all set to sparkle your Diwali in 2024 with a promise of a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy that will leave you in stitches.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, there will also be a boast of the star-studded cast. Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, will be releasing on Diwali 2024.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makers drop new still from Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer to wish Eid-Ul-Adha

More Pages: Housefull 5 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Chandramukhi 2 poster featuring Raghava…

Abdu Rozik to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a…

EXCLUSIVE: Anil Sharma opens up about…

Rukhsar Rehman and Faruk Kabir call it quits…

Allahabad High Court continues criticising…

Deputy CM Devendra Fadvnis reveals CBI is…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification