Zouk, a 100% vegan lifestyle brand that is dedicated to bringing India-inspired designs to modern use cases, is thrilled to announce Sara Ali Khan as their first brand ambassador and their very first brand film. She follows a very Indian yet modern approach in her real and reel life, and was a perfect fit for the brand at this gesture. This news comes after Zouk forays into offline stores in Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan onboard as the brand ambassador for vegan lifestyle brand Zouk

Zouk's store launch was indeed a grand affair, dedicated to the talented artisans and loyal customers who have been an integral part of the brand's journey. In sync with this exciting news, Zouk is also thrilled to announce the release of a captivating brand film that beautifully captures the essence of Sara Ali Khan's life, richly intertwined with Indian heritage and legacy. The brand film serves as a powerful narrative of Sara's personal journey, highlighting her profound connection with Zouk and how the brand resonates with her own values and aspirations. Through the film, Sara Ali Khan herself eloquently speaks about her association with Zouk, expressing her admiration for the brand's commitment to celebrating Indian culture and craftsmanship. The film invites viewers to embark on a captivating exploration of the vibrant world of Zouk and its embodiment of the timeless beauty and grace of Indian heritage.

Sara Ali Khan perfectly embodies the values and spirit of Zouk. As a consumer and advocate for fashion, she resonates with Zouk's commitment to ethical fashion. Her association with the brand will further amplify Zouk's message of living, inspiring individuals to make ethnic choices without compromising on style.

Disha Singh, Founder of Zouk, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to have Sara Ali Khan on board as the brand ambassador for Zouk. Her infectious energy, authenticity, and passion for fashion make her the perfect fit for our brand. We believe that Sara's influence and dedication to living will inspire our customers to embrace a traditional yet functional lifestyle with Zouk.”

Pradeep Krishnakumar, Founder of Zouk, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating,“We are incredibly honored to have Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for Zouk. This partnership represents our commitment to promoting fashion choices in India and beyond. Sara's passion for Indian heritage and her influence will undoubtedly inspire our customers to embrace a lifestyle. We are excited about the future of Zouk and our continued efforts to provide fashion-forward, cruelty-free, and Proudly Indian products to our discerning customers.”

Sara Ali Khan expressed her enthusiasm about joining forces with Zouk, stating, “I loved the fact that they are Proudly Indian, just like me. They bring the traditional and modern together in their bags and wallets. Together with Zouk, I am honored to represent the spirit of Proudly Indian and inspire individuals to embrace our roots, while making responsible choices for a brighter future.”

The partnership with Sara Ali Khan comes at a pivotal time for Zouk as the brand expands its retail presence and aims to capture a significant share of the Bags and Accessories market in India. With Sara's support, Zouk seeks to reach a wider audience and create greater awareness about the importance of cruelty-free, vegan, and Proudly Indian alternatives in the fashion industry.

