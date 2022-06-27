comscore

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan remains the first choice for the audience with 48% votes; Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha comes 2nd with 31% votes

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Come August 11, 2022, the audience will be spoilt for choice with two mega films viz. Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha are slated to hit screens. While the first is said to be high on emotions and features Akshay Kumar in the lead, the second release starring Aamir Khan is an official adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. But from the two which film will eventually take is the lead is the question. To get a clearer picture of the audience's mentality and thinking, Bollywood Hungama ran a poll on Twitter asking users, Which of these two films, Raksha Bandhan or Laal Singh Chaddha would they watch first on August 11?

Well the results are in, and the Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandha has come out on top. From the 39,870 participants, a staggering 48% have voted for the Zee production Raksha Bandhan, while 31% seemed to favour Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, while 21% claimed that they had no interest in watching either film.


All in all, with both films, enjoying an extended five-day weekend with Rakshabandhan and Independence Day falling on Thursday, August 11, and Monday, August 15 each of the two mega releases has a chance of making it big. However, while the final outcome is anyone’s guess at this point in time, the poll results clearly indicate that the Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan has taken the initial lead.

Also Read: Aamir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya and Rajkumar Hirani are the greatest role models of simplicity, says producer Mahaveer Jain

